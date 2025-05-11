Oilers Finished Without Calvin Pickard
The Edmonton Oilers won six consecutive games to close out their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings and race out to a 2-0 lead in the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights. Veteran netminder Calvin Pickard started all six of those contests and helped turn the Oilers' Stanley Cup hopes around.
So, it didn't bode well for Edmonton when the Oilers announced that Stuart Skinner would man the crease in Game 3 against the Golden Knights. Pickard sustained an undisclosed injury in Game 2 and is listed as day-to-day with the injury, forcing Skinner back in goal. The injury possibly occurred after Vegas winger Tomas Hertl fell on Pickard's leg in the third period of the latest contest. Still, the organization did not confirm the exact nature or origin, and Pickard has taken a few bumps over his six starts.
The results speak for themselves as Skinner dropped another contest. He is now 0-3 in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5.36 goals-against average and a .817 save percentage. He's surrendered at least four goals in each of his three appearances.
It's an insane statement to write in 2025, but if Pickard doesn't return the Oilers are done.
Pickard, a lifetime backup in the NHL, is the hot hand for the Oilers. Contrarily, Skinner continues to flounder in the postseason. Over 38 playoff games in his career, the 26-year-old has a 3.03 GAA and a .888 save percentage.
The Oilers can't win with that level of goaltending. No team can in the playoffs.
The Oilers' best and only chance is that Pickard's ailment heals rapidly. With his day-to-day designation, Edmonton remains optimistic that it will be the case. Unfortunately, it doesn't guarantee his return in the second round. If so, the Oilers will head home after another disappointing playoff exit.
