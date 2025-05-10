Oilers Turn Back to Stuart Skinner for Game 3
The Edmonton Oilers are making a change in goal despite leading their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0. Veteran Calvin Pickard has won six straight contests since taking over the starter's net, but looking to go up 3-0 against the Golden Knights, the Oilers are turning back to this year's usual starter, Stuart Skinner.
The Oilers announced that Skinner would start Game 3 following the team's morning skate. Pickard did not participate in the team's morning skate ahead of the contest.
Skinner was the team's starter for the entire regular season, but he lost his net in the first-round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers pulled him in the third period of Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings, leading to Pickard's red hot run for the team. Now, it appears Pickard is unavailable and Skinner has a chance to re-take the starting job. Speaking to the media after their morning skate, Skinner talked about the opportunity ahead.
"I've been here before," he said. "Nothing's that new to me. It's an opportunity again for me to go into the net, and do my job, and give these guys a chance to win."
This was the third straight season he played in 50 games for the Oilers and the third consecutive season he's started at least 45 contests. He collected a record of 26-18-4 in the regular season, with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .896 save percentage, and three shutouts.
He surrendered 11 goals in five periods against the Kings in Round 1. Facing 58 shots in total, he allowed a goal on nearly 20% of the shots against him.
He has the chance now to rebound from that poor start to the postseason. Without Pickard, Skinner has to backstop Edmonton to a victory. If he is successful, the Oilers could take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Golden Knights.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!