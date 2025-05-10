Golden Knights Need Breakout Game From This Defenseman
The Vegas Golden Knights are down 2-0 in their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers keep finding ways to overcome everything the Golden Knights throw at them.
For the Golden Knights to claw back against the Oilers, they could use a dominating performance from one of their star players. The Oilers have Connor McDavid collecting points and Leon Draisaitl winning games in overtime. Vegas also possesses star power, but they've been quiet compared to the Oilers. Needing a win, the Golden Knights need a star to step up. Their head coach, Bruce Cassidy, spoke up about the need for the locker room to step up for their upcoming Game 3 matchup.
"You look around the room, we probably need a couple of guys in the room to elevate as well, right," he said. "We'd love somebody to have a Mikko Rantanen-ish type of game of course."
This is the perfect game for Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore to take over. The 29-year-old blue liner put together a banner regular season, and he was a top contributor for Vegas' first-round victory over the Minnesota Wild.
Theodore is a minutes-eating puck-mover. He skates at least 25 shifts per game and averages nearly 23 minutes of ice time per game.
Theodore's ability to navigate the high and low ends of the offensive zone differentiates him from other impact players. He can walk the tight rope of the blue line to create shooting lanes and passing opportunities.
He's not limited there, however. He can create his own scoring chances as he moves closer to the net. He has soft hands like a scoring forward, so if he gets an inch on the ice, he can take a mile.
The most significant advantage he has is his puck-carrying skills. He can carry the puck from end to end with ease. Theodore must take advantage of the Oilers focusing on Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and Alex Pietrangelo as the most dangerous threats. He can be the difference-maker in Game 3 and give the Golden Knights an edge. Otherwise, the Oilers will be up 3-0 in the series, and the Golden Knights will be on the brink of elimination.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!