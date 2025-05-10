Golden Knights Forward Fined For Oilers Incident
Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy was issued a hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety, but in a rare turn, was not suspended. Usually, when players have hearings with Player Safety, it’s a big sign that a suspension is incoming, but not for Roy who will be available for the Golden Knights in Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers.
In overtime of Game 2, Roy landed a deliberate cross-check to the face of Oilers forward Trent Frederic. Roy was given a five-minute major penalty and 10-minute misconduct before a hearing was scheduled.
Following the phone hearing, Player Safety determined just a fine would suffice as enough supplemental discipline. Roy was fined $7,812.50 for cross-checking, avoiding a possible suspension.
The Golden Knights enter Game 3 down 2-0 in the series, eventually giving up the next goal in a drama-filled overtime period. Not only did Roy land the huge cross-check to Frederic’s face, but the Golden Knights believe there was an obvious missed penalty moments before the game-winning goal.
With Roy already out of the game for his misconduct, the Golden Knights later lost defenseman Brayden McNabb after a missed tripping penalty from Oilers forward Victor Arvidsson.
The trip sent McNabb headfirst into the boards and he left the game favoring one arm.
The status of McNabb isn’t known yet, but the Golden Knights know they will at least still have Roy for Game 3.
