Oilers Begin First Test of Championship Hopes
The Edmonton Oilers are encountering obstacles in their 2025 Stanley Cup pursuit and the season hasn't even begun. After making some moves in free agency earlier this summer, the Oilers are out of salary cap space and have little flexibility to create more.
The St. Louis Blues knew this when they submitted offer sheets for two restricted free agents on the Oilers' roster. The Oilers must decide if they want to pay allocate roughly $6.8 million to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, two young players with upside but lots to prove, or take the potential compensation in return. It was a calculated move on the Blues' part, one that improve their organization and potentially hamstring the Oilers.
For the Oilers, this is the first test in their championship pursuit. If they match the offers, they retain two players 23 or younger that have playoff experience. It would also put the team north of $7 million above the salary cap for the 2024-2025 season, according to PuckPedia's calculations.
They have options to navigate the unexpected jump in cap. One of them would be placing Evander Kane on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR). He's been recovering from a variety of injuries over the last few months and they could keep him off the ice to begin the next season. TSN's Ryan Rishaug chimed in on the situation with some conveniently timed news and updates regarding one of the team's highest paid players.
By burying Kane on LTIR and a making a few other roster moves, the Oilers could feasibly absorb these new contracts, but they’d have no room for any AHL call-ups in case of injury. Even if that happens, the Oilers still have a problem waiting to be addressed. If and when Kane returns, the team will be in salary cap purgatory, which could completely derail their championship ambitions.
The Oilers may opt to match just one of these offers, which will keep them closer to the salary cap ceiling and retain a quality player. If they choose that route, Holloway feels like the likely choice due to the lower asking price and organizational need at depth forward.
Alternatively, they could cut their losses regarding both Broberg and Holloway. It would leave two holes in their lineup to fill, but championship teams make up the difference. They have only a few days to make the decision, but it's the first of many that will challenge the Oilers' road to the 2025 Stanley Cup.
