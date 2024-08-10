Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers suffered a devastating loss in the Stanley Cup Finals. After licking their wounds, the organization got to work this summer, bringing in some valuable depth additions in the hopes of getting over the championship hump.
The Oilers are going into the 2024-2025 season hungry and determined to win the Stanley Cup. Recently, the organization's behind-the-scenes programming shared footage of the locker room following the team's game seven loss in Florida. In one of the clips, Oilers' forward Zach Hyman spoke passionately to his teammates and told them he believed they would be back in the finals next year.
There's no doubting the Oilers believe internally in their championship capabilities, but what about the rest of the NHL? According to TSN's Bryan Hayes, Hyman's prediction isn't far off. There's no guarantee of course, but Hayes' believes the Oilers have a fair claim to cup favorite.
"I'm not as confident as Zach Hyman because it's really tough to do," he said. "But I think the Oilers should hold the mantle as the best team in the NHL right now."
Speaking on TSN, Hayes discussed several reasons why the Oilers are in a prime position to contend next season. One of the biggest reasons is that the team learned a valuable lesson this past season, one that isn't a strategy improvement or technical aspect of the game.
"I think often we talk about lessons learned by these championship teams," he said. "I think it's more about the lesson learned in the room and the video we just saw. It's that feeling (of losing) that the Oilers have. A lot of those players are returning. It's that they are going to learn from, that they never want to experience it again."
Hayes also likened the current Connor McDavid-led Oilers team to the Wayne Gretzky-led Oilers of the 1980's. Those Oilers lost in their first trip to the finals to the mighty dynasty of the New York Islanders before rattling off five Stanley Cup victories in that decade. McDavid and the Oilers have taken their lumps, and if they win the Cup in 2025, it will be in large part due to the lessons they learned in the 2024 finals.
