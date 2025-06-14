Oilers Make Goalie Change for Game 5
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard is expected to start Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Pickard was reportedly seen in the starter's net during the team's morning skate on Saturday. This came just one day after Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch wasn't ready to reveal his starting goaltender for Game 5.
"Both goalies have been really good and key for us to getting here," Knoblauch said. "Stu, since [Pickard's] injury came in and played some really good games, the Vegas series, Dallas series, and anytime we haven't been strong in front of him it's unfortunate, like last night in the first period. We weren't at our best and it puts the goalie in a vulnerable position. As a coach, we make that switch and 'Picks' comes in and makes some huge, huge saves. It's nice we've got a nice tandem, that they're going back and forth, and each one has been really solid for us."
Pickard, 33, replaced Skinner in Game 4 after the latter allowed three goals on 17 shots in the first period. He proved to be the steady presence the Oilers needed in net, saving 22 of 23 shots faced to help them win 5-4 in overtime and mount an electrifying comeback. The series is tied 2-2 heading back to Edmonton.
The Moncton, New Brunswick native now boasts a 7-0 record, a .896 save percentage and a 2.69 goals against average this postseason. In comparison, Skinner, who re-took the starting job during the second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights after Pickard suffered an injury, has a 7-6 record, a .891 save percentage and a 2.99 goals against average.
Additionally, Knoblauch announced that forward Viktor Arvidsson will replace Kasperi Kapanen for Game 5. Arvidsson, 32, was previously benched in favor of Jeff Skinner for Game 4, but now draws back into the lineup.
Defenseman Troy Stecher will also remain in the lineup despite only logging 4:18 of ice time in Game 4, his first game of the series.
Puck drop from Rogers Place is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.
