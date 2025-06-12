Jets Goalie Wins Hart and Vezina Trophies
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie and the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player, the league announced Thursday.
Hellebuyck, 32, just had the best statistical season of his outstanding career. In 63 games, all but one of which he started, Hellebucyk posted a .925 save percentage and a 2.00 goals against average while notching eight shutouts. He also won 47 games, nine more than the next closest goalie and tied for the third most by a goalie in one season all-time.
This marks Hellebuyck's second straight Vezina and third overall. He became just the fourth goalie to win the award three or more times since 1981, joining an exclusive group that includes Hall of Famers Patrick Roy, Dominik Hasek and Martin Brodeur. Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings were the other finalists for the award, though Hellebuyck won in a landslide, earning 31 of 32 first-place votes.
As for the Hart, Hellebuyck is the first goalie to win the award since Carey Price in 2014-15. He's also just the sixth goalie to win the Vezina and Hart in the same season, with Price also being the last to do so. Hellebuyck beat out Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for the Hart.
Hellebuyck and the Jets, who won the Presidents' Trophy, were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.
