Game 5 Goalie Battle Brewing for Oilers, Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are deadlocked as puck drop for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals approaches. The series is tied at 2-2 after the Oilers battled back for another dramatic comeback victory in Game 4.
Game 5 is crucial for both the Oilers and Panthers as they try to take hold of the Finals, but there is no bigger factor in this matchup than the goaltending. This series has already covered the whole spectrum of possible goalie performances, ranging from awful to stellar and everything in between. Heading into a game where the momentum, and possibly the series, is up for grabs, all eyes turn to the two men occupying opposing goal creases.
The Panthers hope their starter, Sergei Bobrovsky, shows up in his Vezina Trophy-winning form in Game 5. Coming off a game where he allowed five goals, the third time in the series he's allowed four or more goals against, it's been an uncharacteristically average stretch for last year's Stanley Cup-winning goalie. Despite the tough few games, he carries a 14-7 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, .912 save percentage, and three shutouts in the 2025 postseason.
While the Panthers at least know Bob will patrol the crease, the Oilers have remained hush surrounding their starting goalie for Game 5. Stuart Skinner lost the net again in Game 4, giving way to a returning Calvin Pickard. Pickard extended his unbeaten record during the playoffs and helped the Oilers tie the series. He's the likely choice for Edmonton in a must-win game, but head coach Kris Knoblauch would not show his hand before the crucial contest.
Whoever the Oilers go with, they must be picture perfect. That's been missing for a large portion of the Oilers' current run. Aside from the three shutouts Skinner has posted during the first three rounds, his other starts have been far from championship worthy. Whether it's Skinner or Pickard, it doesn't matter. Whoever has the net must be the Oilers' best player in order to take a commanding hold of the Finals.
Both teams enter Game 5 with confidence and belief in their goaltending, but only one side will be proven correct. As the offensive superstars hog the spotlight, the most important matchup taking place between the Oilers and Panthers is the imminent, epic goalie battle.
