Oilers Won't Commit to Starting Goalie for Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers' comeback in Game 4 on Thursday was nothing short of historic, as they overcame a 3-0 deficit to win 5-4 in overtime and tie the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at 2-2 heading back to Alberta.
What sparked the comeback, at least on the surface, was the decision to pull starting goaltender Stuart Skinner after he allowed three goals on 17 shots in the first period. Backup Calvin Pickard stopped 22 of 23 shots he faced in relief and made some huge saves to improve to 7-0 this postseason.
Now, the Oilers have yet another big decision to make in net. If they've already made up their mind, then they aren't revealing their decision yet.
"I'm not going to name (a starter) yet," head coach Kris Knoblauch said, per NHL.com.
Pickard is 7-0 this postseason with a .900 save percentage and a 2.71 goals against average, while Skinner is 7-6 with a .896 save percentage and a 2.81 goals against average. The Oilers have ridden the hot hand throughout this postseason, and after Pickard's performance on Thursday, it would make sense for him to get the nod.
Even though Skinner was the victim of bad defense in front of him during the first period, it's hard to deny the spark that the goalie change gave the Oilers.
"Both goalies have been really good and key for us to getting here," Knoblauch said. "Stu, since [Pickard's] injury came in and played some really good games, the Vegas series, Dallas series, and anytime we haven't been strong in front of him it's unfortunate, like last night in the first period. We weren't at our best and it puts the goalie in a vulnerable position. As a coach, we make that switch and 'Picks' comes in and makes some huge, huge saves. It's nice we've got a nice tandem, that they're going back and forth, and each one has been really solid for us."
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!