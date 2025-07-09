Oilers' Forward Must Live Up To Lofty Expectations
The Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning swung a late night deal involving two high-profile prospects. The Oilers acquired the most recent Hobey Baker Award winner in Isaac Howard, a former first-round pick of the Lightning. In exchange, Tampa Bay nabbed the Oilers’ 2024 first-round pick, Sam O’Reilly.
The Lightning couldn’t come to terms on a deal with Howard, forcing this trade to the Oilers. Now, the Oilers have one of the most NHL-ready prospects in their organization. Howard enters his new franchise with lofty expectations, and he must live up to them to make this deal worth it for Edmonton.
The situation Howard and Tampa Bay were in isn’t new. Plenty of drafted players are unable to agree to contracts with the organization that selects them and wind up elsewhere. What stood out about this scenario is how far in advance the Lightning knew they couldn’t sign Howard. Tampa owned his NHL contractual rights until next year, but the Lightning have known since before the 2024-2025 season that Howard had no interest in signing there.
For a 21-year-old forward who has never played an NHL game, that is a lot of dictating the situation. That’s a luxury not many NHL players are ever afforded, and he demanded it before arriving in the league.
That’s all well and good, but you better be a strong performer in light of that. The Oilers are coming off their second straight loss in the Stanley Cup Finals and desperately need supporting talent around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. With all of the hullabaloo surrounding Howard before he debuts in the NHL, the young winger must come into the league and perform like a seasoned veteran.
Thankfully for Howard, he’s primed to make an impact during the 2025-2026 season. Coming off a breakout year at Michigan State and being named the MVP of the NCAA, he displayed multiple traits that scream impact player.
Firstly, he’s an excellent skater. He’s strong and precise on his edges, can stop on a dime, and never stops moving his feet on the ice.
Secondly, he possesses a lethal shot. Not only is it NHL-ready, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he scored 20 goals as a rookie.
Lastly, he's a creative playmaker with the puck. This past season at MSU, he recorded an even 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points in 37 games. His shot was a key part of his game, but he also took on the role of puck distributor. He often entered the zone with the puck on his stick and made a decisive choice that created a scoring chance of his own or for one of his teammates.
It’s easy to see what the Oilers like about Howard. He should be able to jump into their lineup and play the type of speedy, off the rush style that has made Edmonton successful in the McDavid/Draisaitl Era.
Still, the pressure is sky high on Howard. He’s a prospect with immense expectations, most of which is self-imposed. Combine that with the crushing pressure facing the Oilers’ organization in their Stanley Cup hunt, and Howard has everything to prove in his rookie season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!