Mammoth Sign Physical Centerman
The NHL off-season has featured numerous big-name restricted free agents, with teams even resorting to salary arbitration. One of those teams was the Utah Mammoth, who signed Jack McBain to a five-year contract worth $21.25 million with an AAV of $4.25 million.
Last week, the Mammoth filed for club-elected salary arbitration to prevent McBain from being able to entertain offer sheets from other clubs. It’s a tool that other teams have used to free up time to finalize a deal. That decision paid off for Utah general manager Bill Armstrong, as the 25-year-old McBain will play in Utah until his age 30 season, and subsequently, the prime of his career.
The Toronto, ON, native was a third-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, but was traded before he could play for the team that drafted him. He was dealt to the then-Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. Now that deal looks like a bargain for Utah as McBain has established himself as a physically punishing centerman who complements that with some steady offense.
Last season, McBain finished with 291 hits, which was good for sixth in the NHL, according to MoneyPuck.com, while picking up 27 points in all 82 games. McBain centered a line with Lawson Crouse and Josh Doan on his wings, a line that had the team's best expected goals for per 60 minutes of any Mammoth forward line that logged at least 150 minutes of ice time together.
It’s easy to see why Armstrong and the Mammoth elected for salary arbitration when trying to sign McBain, as his mix of physicality and skill will only grow with his age, and will go a long way for a team with playoff aspirations.
