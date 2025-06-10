Oilers Defenseman Fined Twice For Game 3 Antics
The Edmonton Oilers suffered a tough defeat in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Panthers by a score of 6-1. Despite the lopsided goal count, the Oilers and Panthers also recorded a combined 140 penalty minutes, some of the most in Stanley Cup Final history.
Penalty minutes aren’t the only punishment handed out from Game 3, as Oilers’ defenseman Jake Walman has been issued a pair of fines for his antics near the end of the loss.
Walman recorded just six penalty minutes in the game, but the NHL Department of Players Safety deemed they needed to step in. Walman was fined $5,000 for roughing against Matthew Tkachuk, then another $5,000 for an unsportsmanlike conduct incident involving the Panthers’ bench.
In a video that made its way around social media, Walman can be seen squirting a water bottle towards the Panthers bench.
The Oilers were losing 4-1 at the time of the incidents, and Walman was assessed two-minute minors for both infractions.
Tensions are starting to boil over between the Oilers and Panthers as the Panthers hold a 2-1 series lead. No suspensions are expected despite the numerous ejections and misconducts in Game 3.
