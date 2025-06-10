Connor McDavid Guarantees Better Performance from Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers entered their Stanley Cup Final rematch with the Florida Panthers looking like a team of destiny. Even after a Game 1 overtime victory, the Oilers seemed well on their way to finally reaching the mountain top.
After losing Game 2 in double overtime and getting blown out in Game 3, the Oilers are suddenly behind 2-1 in the series and quickly losing steam. Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid sees that things are starting to slip away from his team, but he knows there is more to offer.
Following the 6-1 loss in Game 3, McDavid vowed that more was coming from the Oilers.
“I don’t think our best has shown up all series long,” McDavid said. “But it’s coming.”
McDavid is leading the entire postseason with 31 points (6G-25A) in 19 games. That kind of output should make McDavid free of criticism, but he’s promising another level from him and his team.
During their run to the Stanley Cup Final last year, McDavid set an NHL record for most assists in a single playoff year with 34. Reaching that many assists again might be tough for McDavid, but it’s not completely out of the question.
The Oilers aren’t dead in their series and McDavid is at his best when he’s setting up his teammates. Especially from behind in a series, which seems to be the Oilers’ specialty.
Through two of their first three series this year, and nine times since 2017, the Oilers have been behind at some point in a playoff series but managed to pull off a comeback. The Oilers have a chance to add a 10th comeback series victory as they sit behind 2-1.
The odds aren’t in their favor, but McDavid isn’t going to go down without a fight. McDavid and the Oilers are going to keep pushing back and will look to emerge victorious as champions.
