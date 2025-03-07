Sharks Trade Top Defenseman to Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks were both expected to be among the most active teams heading into the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. With the Oilers trying to right the wrongs from their 2024 Stanley Cup Finals loss and the Sharks rebuilding towards the future, they made for perfect trade partners this year.
The Sharks are trading their top defenseman, Jake Walman, to the Oilers. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period was one of the first to report that the two organizations were finalizing a deal. The official trade call is still pending, but Pagnotta reports that Edmonton is sending a first-round pick back to San Jose.
Walman is a left-handed, 29-year-old defenseman known for a two-way game. He's currently in the second season of a three-year contract that pays him an average annual salary of $3.4 million.
This year, he's been the most productive blue liner for the Sharks, and he brings that skating ability to Edmonton for their stretch run. In 50 games this year, he's posted six goals and 26 assists for 32 points while averaging 23:11 of ice time. He also has seven power-play points on the year. He should slot into the team's second power-play unit and fill out the team's top-four defensive pairings.
The St. Louis Blues originally drafted Walman in the third-round of the 2014 NHL Draft, but he earned his reputation with the Detroit Red Wings. His breakout season came during the 2022-2023 campaign, when he logged nine goals and nine assists in 63 games while averaging just under 20 minutes of ice time.
Last season was another step forward for Walman. Over 63 games with the Red Wings, he recorded a career-best 12 goals and 21 points before the Sharks sent the Red Wings a 2024 second-round draft pick.
Now, Walman has his biggest opportunity yet. With the Oilers, he's expected to play a significant role for a team aiming for the 2025 Stanley Cup.
