Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl Joins Elite Company
When Leon Draisaitl left the Edmonton Oilers lineup with an undisclosed injury, he had a league-leading 49 goals on the season. Even after missing four games, the Oilers superstar wasn’t passed in the goals race and he proved why he’s the Rocket Richard favorite in his return.
In his first game back in the Oilers’ lineup, Draisaitl potted the game-tying and overtime game-winner against the Calgary Flames to capture victory in the Battle of Alberta. The tallies were Draisaitl’s 50th and 51st goals of the season, making him the first player of the 2024-25 season to hit the 50-goal mark.
Draisaitl joined some elite company with his 50th goal of the year, becoming just the second active NHLer to have four or more 50-goal seasons. The only other active player in the league with four or more 50-goal seasons? Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin with nine.
Ovechkin is within striking distance of becoming the NHL’s all-time leader in goals, so it’s safe to say Draisaitl is up there as one of the best goal scorers in the game.
Over his 11-year NHL career, Draisaitl has picked up 398 career goals alongside his four 50-goal seasons. Despite being a top goal scorer, he’s never finished a season as the Rocket Richard Trophy winner for the league leader.
In 2018-19, Draisaitl finished with exactly 50 goals, but was bested by Ovechkin who reached 51. In 2021-22, Draisaitl picked up a career-high 55 goals, but Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews picked up 60. The next season Draisaitl scored 52, but his teammate Connor McDavid eclipsed him with 64.
Maybe the 2024-25 season is the year Draisaitl finally gets his Rocket. Both of Draisaitl’s goals against the Flames were perfectly placed blasts that just beat goalie Dustin Wolf clean. He has one of the hardest shots in the game that no goalie has an easy time tracking.
The Oilers have nine games remaining on their regular season slate. Draisaitl may not reach 60 goals this year, but he has a chance at a new career best in goals and may capture his first Rocket Richard Trophy. Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is second in the goals race with 42, nine back of Draisaitl.
