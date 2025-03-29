How Stars Can Clinch Stanley Cup Playoff Berth
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are fast approaching, and the Dallas Stars are on the cusp of securing a spot at the table. Holding onto a 47-21-4 record with 98 standings points, the Stars enter their matchup with the Seattle Kraken with a playoff-clinching scenario.
If the Stars can seal a win over the Kraken in any fashion and either the St. Louis Blues or Calgary Flames lose their games, Dallas will be the third team in the NHL to clinch a playoff berth.
If the Stars only get one standings point by losing to the Kraken in overtime, they will need the Blues or Flames to lose in regulation to still seal their playoff spot.
Heading into their meeting with the Kraken, the Stars shouldn’t have too much to worry about on their end. They’re riding a seven-game point streak with four consecutive wins. Thanks to a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games, the Stars have the second-best record in the Western Conference behind only the Winnipeg Jets who are 50-19-4.
Thanks to sharing a division with the Jets, the Stars will likely have to settle for at best second place in the Central Division.
While it might be easy for the Stars to take care of business, they’ll need to hope for the best from those other outcomes. The Blues are currently the hottest team in the NHL, and the Flames are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Blues are riding an eight-game winning streak but will have a tough test against the Colorado Avalanche. Thanks to being the latest game of the day, by the time the Stars drop the puck against the Kraken, they will already know the outcome of the Blues vs. Avalanche.
The Flames also won’t do the Stars any favors. They are trying to stay within striking distance of the Western Conference wild card and are heading into battle against a beaten and bruised Edmonton Oilers team.
Regardless of who’s in the lineup, the Battle of Alberta is always entertaining hockey and either team could come out on top.
The Stars are likely to seal their spot in the playoffs eventually, but they’ll need to take care of business and get some outside help to clinch their berth tonight.
As an added bonus layer to their meeting, if the Stars defeat the Kraken, it would likely officially eliminate Seattle from playoff contention.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!