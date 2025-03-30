Flames vs. Oilers Delayed Due to Medical Emergency
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers game began with a terrifying moment. As theBattle of Alberta was set to begin, the focus quickly shifted from the rivalry on the ice to the crowd. The contest was delayed in the early part of the first period of the game due to a medical emergency.
According to the announcers on hand at Rogers Arena, a medical emergency took place in the crowd just minutes into the first period of the Flames and Oilers contest. The game had just barely begun. The Flames generated an early power play chance, but before the play could begin, all of the attention shifted to behind the players’ benches.
The announcers shared that a fan in attendance experienced some type of medical emergency that required intervention. The game was temporarily paused while medical personnel tended to the ailing individual and they were transported to a local hospital.
The game was halted while another ambulance was deployed to the arena and medical personnel were available again. After a brief delay, the game resumed.
The Oilers received a huge heading into this game. Their superstar center, Leon Draisaitl, returned to the lineup after a brief absence. The leading goal scorer in the NHL is a welcomed addition to the lineup for Edmonton.
Both teams are trying to establish their place in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers are jockeying with the Los Angeles Kings for home ice in the first round, while the Flames fight for their postseason lives with the remaining regular season schedule.
