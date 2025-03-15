Oilers Superstar Making Strong Hart Trophy Case
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl hasn't exactly been in the shadow of teammate Connor McDavid, but the latter has definitely received more attention over the years.
When looking at just this season, though, Draisaitl has been not only the best player on the Oilers, but arguably the best in the entire league.
The German superstar now has 49 goals on the season, 13 more than any other player. He also has 100 points, which ranks second behind only Colorado Avalanche superstar and reigning Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon. This is the sixth time in the past seven seasons that Draisaitl has reached the century mark, with the lone exception being the shortened 2020-21 season, when he had 84 points in 56 games.
Draisaitl reached that milestone in style on Friday night. He scored both goals against the New York Islanders, including the overtime winner on a breakaway.
The Oilers have been struggling since returning from the 4 Nations break late last month, so this was a much-needed victory for them.
“Obviously, we've been struggling, and we've been struggling to score. We've been struggling to defend hard and put points in the bank,” Draisaitl told reporters after the game. “I thought for the most part tonight, we were really good.
“We created a lot more (tonight), but right now it's not falling. It's not going in. But sometimes you need a game like that — just to grind one out and get going.”
In the midst of another outstanding season, Draisaitl has a good chance at bringing home some hardware. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, he's currently the betting favorite for the Hart Trophy at -195, with Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck in second at +190. Draisaitl won the Hart in 2019-20, and is on pace for an even better season five years later.
Of course, the awards chase comes second to winning a Stanley Cup. Draisaitl and the Oilers came just one game away from winning the ultimate prize last season, and look to make another run at it this summer.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!