Panthers' Brad Marchand Could Land Raise in Free Agency
As the Stanley Cup Final reaches Game 4, teams and fans are preparing for the NHL offseason to be in full swing with a lot of attention turning to Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand. The 37-year-old forward was acquired by the Panthers from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline, and he’s fit right in as they hold a 2-1 lead in the Cup Final over the Edmonton Oilers.
The Panthers will have a decision to make with Marchand this offseason, however, as the 16-year veteran is in the final year of his contract and could be in for a massive payday. Marchand is finishing up a contract that earned him $6.125 million against the salary cap and some speculation believes he could make upwards of $8 million on his next deal.
Even at 37, Marchand is still producing at a high level, but is he worth that kind of money? What about the term of a new contract? Wherever Marchand signs and for however much, could very well be his last deal in the NHL.
TSN’s Martin Biron believes Marchand still has at least three good seasons left in the tank, and a four-year deal isn’t out of the question.
“I think that Brad Marchand still has three very good years in him,” Biron said. “If you want to stretch it to four, maybe bring the AAV down, I could see that happening.”
Despite the possibility of a lot of hockey still left for Marchand, Biron believes $8 million annually is far too much money.
“$8 million?” Biron asked. “I think that’s [too] much.”
Despite $8 million being a little steep for an aging player nearing the end of his career, there won’t be a shortage of teams willing to throw that kind of money at Marchand. The salary cap is going up quite a bit over the next three years and teams will have the space to play with.
“If it is the Florida Panthers… I can see him between $5-6 million on a three-or-four-year deal,” Brion said. “If Brad Marchand gets to July 1… there’s going to be a dozen maybe 15 teams that are going line up and call Marchand.”
Marchand will be a focal point of the NHL offseason no matter what direction he goes. Either he sticks with the Panthers for a few more seasons to cap off a likely Hall of Fame career, or he ventures to the free agent market for the first time in his life.
