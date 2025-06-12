Stars' Pete DeBoer Firing Shows Tough Coaching Culture
Most NHL teams who changed head coaches this offseason were those who finished well outside the playoff picture, and in order to get where they want to be, they felt they needed a new voice behind the bench.
There is one exception, however, and that's the Dallas Stars. On Friday, the Stars fired head coach Pete DeBoer after three seasons despite him not only leading Dallas to the NHL's best regular season record in that time, but to the Western Conference Final each year.
This isn't to say that the Stars made the wrong decision by firing DeBoer. Quite frankly, he was out-coached in each of the three Western Conference Final losses, and him essentially throwing star goaltender Jake Oettinger under the bus following the latest defeat was a very bad look. Maybe a new voice behind the bench is what the Stars truly need to get over the hump.
However, this firing is the latest example of a trend across the NHL. That trend, of course, being that coaches have a shorter leash than ever before.
Since the start of 2022, 29 of 32 NHL teams have made at least one coaching change. The only ones who haven't are the Tampa Bay Lightning, who hired Jon Cooper in 2013, Colorado Avalanche, who hired Jared Bednar in 2016, and the Carolina Hurricanes, who hired Rod Brind'Amour in 2018. Even teams that have been consistently good over the past several years - such as the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins - axed their coaches at the first sign of trouble.
The reason(s) behind this trend is unclear. Perhaps it's due to more teams choosing their players over their coaches, as the Stars seemingly did here and as Sportsnet's Justin Bourne theorized. Perhaps it's due to a general culture shift around the league with teams being less patient than before, or maybe it's something else entirely.
No matter what the reason is, it's certainly jarring to see teams change coaches so frequently, especially a contender like the Stars.
