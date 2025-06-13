Taylor Swift Attends Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Game
Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the celebrities who came out for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida.
They saw the Panthers blow a 3-0 first period lead and lose to the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in overtime. They watched Leon Draitsaitl score another overtime goal to defeat the defending Stanley Cup champions on their home ice.
Kelce, who won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, is a big hockey fan, along with his brother Jason, who used to play for the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift was seen rooting for the Panthers, while Kelce was wearing a red sweatshirt, the dominant color of the Panthers home uniforms. Kelce was also wearing a Panthers palm tree hat.
Swift has been to various sporting events with Kelce during their romance. Swift has also been in attendance for the last two Super Bowls cheering for Kelce and the Chiefs.
There were rumors circulating around South Florida that Swift and Kelce would be at the game, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel (paid content). Before the puck dropped a helicopter landed near the arena. The VIP entrance was closed as was the media elevator to the press box shortly before the players took to the ice for pregame warmups. Security was aplenty as Swift and Kelce made their grand entrance.
Once Swift and Kelce were in their box, the media elevator was opened and the VIP entrance was welcoming box holders.
The pop diva announced recently she has obtained her entire catalog of music. Over the last few years, Swift has been rerecording and releasing her early music to attain control of her work product.
There were local sports celebrities at the game as well. First and foremost, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Jason Taylor banged the Panthers drum before the game to get the crowd fired up. Miami Heat captain Bam Adebayo was at his second consecutive game with former Heat captain Udonis Haslem. Adebayo banged the drum on Monday night for Game 3.
The Panthers will travel to Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday night. The puck will drop at 8 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!