Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Posts Heartbreaking Tribute
The tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau has shocked and saddened the hockey world, and the ones closest to him are feeling unimaginable pain.
Johnny, 31, is survived by his wife, Meredith and their two children, Noa and Johnny. Matthew, 29, is survived by his wife, Madeline and their unborn son, Tripp. There's also their sisters Kristen and Katie, the latter of whom's wedding was scheduled for Friday, and the rest of the Gaudreau family, all dealing with this unimaginable tragedy.
On Saturday morning, Meredith posted a heartbreaking tribue to her husband across two separate social media posts, one featuring the whole family and the other featuring Johnny and their two children.
"Thank you for the best years of my life," Meredith wrote in the first post. "Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."
"The absolute best dad in the world," she continued in the second post. "So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy."
Jim Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew's uncle, posted a statement on behalf of the entire family on Friday, and it's equally heart-wrenching.
"Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers ... two friends, but truly two amazing humans," Jim wrote.
"We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages and love and support," Jim continued. "We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued privacy during this very difficult period of grief."
The Gaudreau family will be in the thoughts of every hockey fan this season and beyond as they try to process the unfathomable loss of Johnny and Matthew.
