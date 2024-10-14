Utah Winger Named First Star of Week

Dylan Guenther (@utahhockeyclub), Connor Hellebuyck (@NHLJets) and Jack Eichel (@GoldenKnights) have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 13.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WldY9V8A9R pic.twitter.com/VmAbVNl3TE