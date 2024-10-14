Senators Goalie Leaves Game After Rough Collision
The Ottawa Senators are having some serious trouble with their goaltending. After acquiring Linus Ullmark and recently signing the former Vezina Trophy winner to a four-year contract extension, he suffered an injury that's keeping him out of the early part of the season.
In his absence, the Senators have turned to veteran back-up Anton Forsberg. In a recent matchup with the Los Angeles Kings, Forsberg suffered an injury after a nasty collision with Kings' defender Brandt Clarke. He was forced to leave the game and was replaced by recently called up goalie Mads Sogaard.
Forsberg has been with Ottawa since the 2020-2021 season. A veteran of 160 games, he's started at least 28 games in each of the last three years. He was thrusted into the primary role for a portion of the 2022-2023 season, and he started a career-high 44 games for the Sens.
With both Ullmark and Forsberg out, Sogaard could get another huge opportunity to show management his NHL abilities. The Danish puck-stopper has spent his entire career with the Senators' organization. Originally a second round pick in 2019, the Sens have long had high hopes for the 23-year-old net minder.
He's played in 27 NHL games at age 23, including 17 starts for the Senators during the 2022-2023 campaign. The majority of his professional career has been played in the American Hockey League (AHL) and he posted an 18-9-3 record with the Belleville Senators last year.
Now, Sogaard could see a string of starts for the Senators. The team has yet to provide an injury update for Forsberg, but this is an ongoing situation. The Breakaway OnSI team will share the latest information as it is made available.
The Senators are still stumbling their way through to begin the 2024-2025 campaign. Off to a 1-1 start, they are hoping that their starting goaltenders can recover quickly and help this team make up any lost ground in the early season.
