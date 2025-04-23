Oilers Need Star Goalie To Step Up
The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings put on one of the wildest playoff games in recent memory in Game 1 of their opening round series. The Kings went up 4-0, but the Oilers fought all the way back to eventually tie the game at 5-5.
With under a minute remaining, however, the Kings found their sixth goal to defeat the Oilers and take a 1-0 series lead. Not only did the Oilers drop Game 1, but the game-winning goal from Phillip Danault was not a hard shot.
Danault let go a floater of a shot that slowly fluttered over Stuart Skinner’s shoulder. Skinner had dropped in preparation for a much harder shot, but he barely moved as the changeup landed in the back of the net.
That sixth goal highlighted a glaring issue already turning its head for the Oilers. Skinner needs to be better if the Oilers want to have a chance against the Kings.
Skinner faced 30 shots from the Kings in Game 1 and allowed six goals, most of which on shots that should have been stopped. Especially the game-winning goal from Danault.
If one thing was clear from the Game 1 loss, the Oilers still have the star power and offensive ability to play like a championship team.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid put up four points (1G-3A) in the loss while Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist. Star defenseman Evan Bouchard also had three assists.
Skinner had his hiccups in last year’s run to the Stanley Cup Final, but overall he had a great postseason. The Oilers also struggle early in playoff series, but they walked the Kings last year, winning in five games and out-scoring them 22-13.
The Oilers are going to need more from Skinner and quickly. The Kings aren’t the same team they were the last three years and look ready to put up a strong fight.
