Hurricanes Defender Headbutts Devils Forward
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns is one of the toughest and smartest veterans in the NHL. One of the most prolific offensive defensemen of his era, he's taken on a leadership role with the Hurricanes in their Stanley Cup quest. Known for his intelligence on the ice, Burns found a creative way to use his head in a recent meeting against the New Jersey Devils in their opening-round series.
As the Devils tried to gain the Hurricanes' zone, Burns tied up with New Jersey forward Timo Meier, trying to gain possession of the puck. An official blew his whistle to indicate offside, but the scuffle continued. After a few quick shoves, Burns lowered his helmet and headbutted Meier in the face and visor area. The scrum continued with multiple members from each team joining the fray, and Burns looked on with a smile.
The scrum was something that Burns and his teammates are eager to engage in. They have a tough lineup, with players willing to be physical and agitate their opponent. Burns is a prime example of that attitude on the ice, and it led to one of the already many altercations between these two teams.
Burns is looking to hoist a Stanley Cup for the first time in his career. A long-time member of the San Jose Sharks, they came close during the 2016 season but lost in the Stanley Cup Finals. He's been to the postseason multiple times with the Sharks, Hurricanes, and the Minnesota Wild, but a championship continues to elude him.
The push back from the Devils is another storyline to monitor in this series. The Hurricanes have dictated play and pace through the first game and a half, but the Devils can still gain the momentum back. They'll have to endure a few more headbutt attempts from Burns and the Canes to do so, but the series is far from over between these two.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!