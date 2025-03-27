Oilers Need Tough Edge in Playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers suffered a tough defeat at the hands of the Dallas Stars, but other concerts are growing around the team. In their loss, the Oilers lost starting goalie Stuart Skinner to a possible head injury, and it’s already been announced he will not travel to Seattle for their next contest.
Skinner was taken from the Oilers’ crease in the third period after taking a fly-by collision with Stars’ forward Mikko Rantanen. With the Oilers already down 4-0, Rantanen was skating just above Skinner’s crease when his leg caught his head.
The Oilers didn’t retaliate to the collision much at all, opening the door for the Stars to force another collision, this time with Calvin Pickard. A scrum ensued between the two teams following the Pickard incident, but the damage had already been done.
Are the Oilers too soft? With the playoffs right around the corner and teams like the Stars making all kinds of contact with their goalies, certain players need to step up and fight back.
Corey Perry is known as a disturber on the ice, but he claims to have not seen the initial collision with Skinner.
“I was pissed at myself. I didn't see what happened,” Perry said. “That's on me. I should never let that happen.”
Perry is 39 years old, but prides himself on being bit of a pest on the ice and keeping his teammates safe from opposing teams.
Luckily for the Oilers, they also added a key forward at the trade deadline that will be a big help in the dirty areas of the game. He’s yet to make his Oilers’ debut due to a lower-body injury, but Trent Frederic plays a lot like Perry.
A solid forward who isn’t afraid to mix it up with his opponents and stand up for his superstar teammates.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are also out with injuries but should be ready to go in time for the playoffs. Those two will be a frequent target for whoever the Oilers take on in the postseason, and players like Perry and Frederic will need to bring the edge when necessary.
