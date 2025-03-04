Oilers Add Bruins Forward in Three-Team Deal
The Edmonton Oilers were one win away from winning the Stanley Cup last season, and are looking to reach the mountaintop this time around. In hopes of getting over that final hump, the Oilers are starting to add to their roster.
First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers are acquiring gritty Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins in a three-team deal that also involves the New Jersey Devils.
In the full deal, the Oilers will receive forwards Frederic and Max Jones from the Bruins, while the Bruins receive a 2025 second-round draft pick (originally from the St. Louis Blues), a 2026 fourth-round draft pick, and defensive prospect Max Wanner. The Bruins are retaining 50% of Frederic's remaining salary.
The Devils will retain 25% of Frederic’s salary for the remainder of the season, costing them just $1.15 million against the cap. In exchange for taking on part of Frederic’s contract, the Oilers are sending prospect Shane LeChance to the Devils.
With the Bruins and Devils retaining on the contract, Frederic will only cost the Oilers $575,000.
Frederic is currently out with a lower-body injury, but it’s not believed to be a season ending ailment. TSN’s Chris Johnston does note that there is no indication he’ll be able to play before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Frederic is an upcoming unrestricted free agent.
In 57 games played this season, Frederic has picked up eight goals and seven assists for 15 total points.
Not quite known for his offensive prowess, Frederic has a big body and knows how to throw it around. He led the Bruins with 204 hits last season and notched another 155 this season.
Jones was in his first season with Boston but didn’t get much NHL time. He played in just seven games with the Bruins and didn’t record a point.
