Oilers Superstars Set for Further Testing
The Edmonton Oilers are experiencing very untimely and possibly season-altering injury issues. As the regular season winds down, the Oilers are fighting for a playoff position and the chance to return to the Stanley Cup Finals.
The Oilers may have to navigate the final portion of their regular season schedule without their top two superstars. Captain Connor McDavid and NHL goal leader Leon Draisaitl are dealing with injuries that could keep them out for an undetermined amount of time. Draisaitl missed the team's last contest and McDavid left the game after sustaining his injury.
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Oilers are still waiting for more answers and information before making a decision. He shared via his X account that both Draisaitl and McDavid were set to undergo further evaluations and imaging to assess the severity of their ailments.
"Sounds like Oilers have imaging scheduled today for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl," he wrote. "To better understand severity of injuries and timelines to return to play."
If either misses an extended period of time, it will be a tremendous blow to their team. Draisaitl is on the verge of earning a Rocket Richard Trophy as the league's leading scorer. Through 68 games, he has 49 goals and 102 points. Meanwhile McDavid has 26 goals, 64 assists, and 90 points in just 63 games. Without either, the road to the Stanley Cup becomes much more difficult.
The Oilers are also trying to keep pace in a crowded Pacific Division. They trail the Vegas Golden Knights by just four points for the division lead, but are also up just two on the Los Angeles Kings. It appears that the Oilers and Kings will meet for the fourth year in a row in the postseason, but who claims home ice is up for grabs.
