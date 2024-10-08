Breakaway on SI

Oilers Sign Defenseman After PTO

The Edmonton Oilers aren't done adding to their roster as the 2024-25 season approaches.

Sep 22, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Travis Dermott (24) makes a pass in front of Winnipeg Jets forward Markus Loponen (65) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Before the Edmonton Oilers could kick off their 2024-25 season, they needed to take care of one more piece of business. A day before their season opener, the Oilers announced the signing of defenseman Travis Dermott.

Dermott originally joined the Oilers for training camp and the preseason on a professional tryout contract. After five preseason games, the Oilers have signed Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

In his five preseason games, Dermott picked up a goal and an assist.

The Oilers are looking to improve upon their 2023-24 season where they made it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. They didn’t win, but they added to their roster and Dermott might be another key addition.

The 27-year-old defenseman has appeared in 329 career games and recorded 62 points (16G-46A) since debuting in 2017. Dermott was originally a second-round (34th overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015.

Dermott went on to play 251 games with the Maple Leafs and was a regular on the left side of their blue line.

Since leaving Toronto, Dermott has played with the Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes.

The Oilers have a fair amount of left-shot defensemen on their roster, but if Dermott can find his puck-moving form from his time in Toronto, he could be a key to the Oilers’ success.

