EA Sports Simulates 2024-2025 Season, Reveals Results
The NHL season is officially underway in North America, and with it comes many, many last-minute predictions. Of those predictions, perhaps none are more fascinating, for lack of a better word, than EA Sports'.
Every year, EA releases its simulation using the latest edition of its NHL video game series, with "NHL 25" being this year's installment.
According to this year's simulation, the New York Rangers will end their 31-year championship drought after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a seven-game Stanley Cup Final. Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who is scheduled to hit free agency after this season, takes home both the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Vezina Trophy in this simulation.
The rest of the award winners in this simulation are a fascinating group. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews takes home the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (his fourth in the past five years) after scoring a whopping 75 goals, which would be the most since Teemu Selanne scored 76 in 1992-93.
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid earns the Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Trophy, Colorado Avalanche Cale Makar earns the James Norris Memorial Trophy and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini earns the Calder Memorial Trophy, all very expected picks.
"NHL 25," which features Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and defenseman Luke Hughes as cover athletes, released on Oct. 4 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.
