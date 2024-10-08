Kraken Coach Makes NHL History
The Seattle Kraken opened their 2024-25 season by naming a new captain in Jordan Eberle, but they also made history when the puck hit the ice. When the Kraken hit the ice for their first game of the season, assistant coach Jessica Campbell became the first woman to ever coach an NHL game.
When the Kraken organization promoted Dan Bylsma from the American Hockey League to the NHL level, he made sure to bring Campbell with him.
The 32-year-old Campbell spent the last two seasons working alongside Bylsma with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, where they reached the Calder Cup Final each year.
Before kicking off her coaching career, Campbell played four years of college hockey with the Cornell Big Red and another three with the Calgary Inferno of the CWHL. In four years with Cornell, she picked up 100 points in 131 games.
Campbell has represented Canada on multiple occasions and has multiple medals from the international stage. She and Team Canada took home a silver medal in 2015 during the Women’s World Championship.
The Kraken are hopeful the 2024-25 season can see a return to the postseason. After missing in 2023-24, Seattle is looking for the new coach bump from not only Bylsma but the history-making Campbell.
