Elias Pettersson's Agent Finds Canucks Trade Rumors Unsurprising
The 2024-25 season was not a fun time for the Vancouver Canucks as feuds, trade rumors, and struggling stars lead to missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With a long offseason ahead, even more speculation is on the horizon for the Canucks.
While a lot of attention will be given to Rick Tocchet and the head coaching decision, it won’t be surprising to see trade talk pick up around Canucks star forward Elias Pettersson. The highest paid player in Canucks history was at the center of trade speculation for most of the season, but he remained on board through the year.
Heading into the offseason, more discussions are bound to pop up, and Pettersson’s agent will be ready for anything. J.P. Barry joined the Donnie and Dhali Show and was asked about the possible speculation.
“Not really surprised,” Barry said. “It’s a business.”
Pettersson has seven years remaining on his contract with the Canucks, but the team has until the opening of free agency to freely make a trade. When the 2025-26 contract season officially begins, Pettersson’s deal adds a full no-move clause.
The Canucks will have to make a decision regarding Pettersson soon, or a huge obstacle will be added to any possible moves.
Pettersson struggled a bit during the 2024-25 season, finishing the year with 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points in 64 games played. Sixth on the team in scoring and well below what is expected from the highest-paid player on the roster.
With trade speculation mounting and more pressure than ever to succeed, Pettersson is looking to be a much better player in 2025-26.
“Elias is planning a big offseason,” Barry said. “He is super determined to have a great season next year.”
A big year from Pettersson would be a huge boost for the Canucks, especially if they lose a key forward in Brock Boeser. Everyone knows Pettersson is capable of more, too.
In 2022-23, Pettersson picked up a career-high 102 points (39G-63A) in 80 games played. He dropped to 89 points (34G-55A) in 2023-24, but still a much better outcome than the 2024-25 season.
The Canucks have a lot riding on this offseason, and Pettersson is hopeful to bring more to the table. Whether he’s in Vancouver or not, expect a big bounce back year from Pettersson.
