Potential Sabers Hire Would Continue Playoff Drought
The Buffalo Sabres are searching for ways to end their postseason drought, and a recently dismissed New York Islanders executive is being linked to the franchise. The Islanders made a surprising announcement when they shared that President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello would not have his contract renewed. After seven seasons with the organization, the legendary executive could be entering retirement.
The Sabres might not let that happen, according to the latest rumors circulating. On a recent episode of 32 Thoughts, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared rumblings that the former Islanders GM could be a target for the Sabres' management team.
It would be a catastrophic mistake to bring Lamoriello on in a significant role.
It would be a catastrophic mistake to bring Lamoriello on in a significant role. If the Sabres want to make sure they don't compete for another decade, hiring Lamoriello is the best choice, but if they are serious about ending their drought and returning to postseason contention, this is not the way.
Friedman clarified that he hadn't spoken directly to the Sabres or Lamoriello about the possibility. He did, however, maintain that it's been speculated and suggested by multiple insiders and people in the know. He also added some context for why this could be a potential fit. He compared the Sabres' current state to the Islanders when Lamoriello entered the organization.
"If you look back at where the Islanders were when he got hired," he said. "John Tavares was leaving. They looked to be in a really bad place, and he came and stabilized them. They went to two Eastern Conference Finals."
The Sabres don't need to be stabilized. They need to be rehabilitated. This is a roster loaded with talent, but incapable of taking the next step. They have two defensemen with Norris Trophy-winning potential, a group of forwards with excellent offensive instinct, and more prospects on the way. An executive whose major accomplishments over the last seven years include acquiring a 25-goal scorer and assembling a Wild Card team would be maintaining the status quo in Buffalo.
That won't work. It would, however, fall in line with the string of poor decisions made by the Sabres' ownership group.
The Sabres have to elevate their franchise from bottom-feeders to contenders. That comes with dynamic thinking, innovation, creativity, and teamwork. Lamoriello has a resume longer than that of any other executive or staff member in the NHL combined. He has nothing to prove in the hockey world.
This is no disrespect to all of his accomplishments and hockey acumen. It's an acknowledgement that his time at the helm has past, and his vision for building a winning team is similarly extinct. The Sabres won't move forward with Lamoriello playing a prominent role in player personnel, and it's outrageous to even suggest it.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!