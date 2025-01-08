Canucks 'Serious' About Trading Elias Pettersson
The Vancouver Canucks have found themselves as the center of attention as the year flips to 2025 and no one plans on turning away any time soon. A rumored feud between two of the Canucks brightest stars has been the main focus, and their futures in Vancouver have been called into question.
J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are keeping their focus on playing and helping their team win, but the Canucks front office is open to hearing all options. A trade involving one or both of Miller and Pettersson seems more likely with each passing day and the Canucks gauge the marketplace.
According to TSN’s Chris Johnston on Insider Trading, trade talks are ongoing regarding both players, but Pettersson has emerged as the more likely candidate to be dealt.
“When it comes to Pettersson in particular, it seems as though the Canucks are serious about moving him,” Johnston said. “Multiple teams believe to have shown interest.”
Johnston noted that the Carolina Hurricanes could be a “logical landing place” because the two discussed a trade for Pettersson in the past.
While it’s less than ideal for the Canucks to have to make a move, Pettersson appears to be the more logical trade option. Sure, he’s in the first year of an eight-year contract, but there are no trade protections until next season. The Canucks can freely trade Pettersson to any of the other 31 teams in the NHL.
Miller, meanwhile, has a contract that anchors him in Vancouver with a full no-move clause. The Canucks would need to get approval from Miller before any move involving him can take place, making the options extremely slim.
The Canucks have a tough decision on their hands but have a front office willing to play hardball with anyone. It seems like it’s just a matter of time before they pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal.
