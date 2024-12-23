Canucks’ J.T. Miller Responds to Rumored Tension
Even though the Vancouver Canucks were one of the hottest teams in the NHL last year, there is an ongoing rumor about a rift between two of their top stars. There is allegedly some real tension Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, even after both had fabulous seasons with the Canucks in 2023-24.
Currently riding an 0-1-2 run, the Canucks aren’t the same kind of electric production from Pettersson or Miller that they’ve seen in years past. Rumors of their rift has taken over the locker room with numerous players and head coach Rick Tocchet being asked about the situation.
Pettersson recently stated the whole thing was made up. Miller got his chance to field questions about the rumors, and he had a similar stance.
“You guys… have created this thing,” Miller said to the Vancouver media. “This isn’t a thing. Am I bothered? No, but you guys are just wasting your time.”
Miller recently returned from a leave of absence, which sparked a few extra rumors, but the Canucks made it clear there is no chance of moving Miller at this moment. It’s not clear why Miller took time off, but he’s returned with great support from the fanbase.
As for his rumored feud, Miller stood strong that there is no tensions between him and his superstar teammate.
“You guys want to talk about it? Ask me all you want,” Miller said. “I can bring up Petey we can do the interview together if that would make you guys happy.”
In 33 games played this season, Pettersson is second on the Canucks in scoring with eight goals and 18 assists for 26 total points. That’s not a terrible number, but not good enough for the highest-paid player on the roster.
Miller has played in 23 games with 20 points (6G-14A) to his name. Coming off of a 103-point campaign, a bit more is expected from Miller as well.
“We’re just trying to play the right way,” Miller said on he and Pettersson’s last of production. “The points will come when they come.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!