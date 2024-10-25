Report: Rangers Nearing Deal With Young Forward
The New York Rangers are a team to watch throughout the 2024-25 season, and not just because of their chances at the Stanley Cup. Numerous youngsters and superstars are due for contract extensions on the Rangers roster, and it’s likely they’ll need to go on a spending spree soon.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers spending may be kicking off soon. Friedman reports that conversations between the Rangers and young forward Alexis Lafreniere are getting hotter.
“We will see where this goes over the next 24-48 hours,” Friedman tweeted. “But hearing talks have intensified between NYR and Alexis Lafreniere.”
The former first overall pick is in the final year of a brief bridge deal he signed with the Rangers in August of 2023. Lafreniere’s current salary cap hit sits at $2.325 and he’s finally started to show his star power at that price.
In 2023-24, Lafreniere played in 82 games for the first time and picked up career highs in goals (28), assists (29), and points (57). He’s kicked off the 2024-25 season nicely as well with four goals and three assists for seven points in seven games played.
Over the course of his 305-game career, Lafreniere has scored 79 goals and 76 assists for 155 total points. It’s been a slow burn seeing him rise to stardom, but he should be there soon enough in New York.
Not only is Lafreniere closing in on stardom, the Rangers might be getting him at a reasonable price. According to the New York Post’s Larry Brooks, Lafreniere’s deal is going to be seven years at $7.6 million annually.
If Lafreniere can reach his full potential during the duration of this deal, and help bring the Stanley Cup back to Broadway, that will be a steal of a contract.
