Report: Rangers' Forward Nearing Huge Payday
The entire hockey world has their eyes on the New York Rangers this season. They are one of the top Stanley Cup contenders in the Eastern Conference and are hoping to challenge the defending champion Florida Panthers.
Not only are the Rangers on every one's radar because of their season expectations, they are also dealing with two contract situations that the entire league has an interest in. The one occupying all of the media chatter is the negotiations with goaltender Igor Shesterkin. The Rangers' superstar goalie recently rejected a reported eight-year contract offer worth $88 million.
And while Shesterkin's contract is hammered out, there's another player the Rangers must negotiate a new deal with. Former first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere is playing in the last season of his current contract, meaning he will be signing a new one in the summer one way or another. Last season was the long-anticipated offensive explosion from the 22-year-old winger, recording 28 goals, 29 assists, and 57 points in 82 games.
While the Rangers are thrilled to see their young star blossom, it isn't helping their contract negotiations. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, talks continue between Lafreniere and New York with lots of options still being discussed. Sharing some intel via his X account, he disclosed what the latest offer news is.
"Talks ongoing," Seravalli wrote. "Different options on table. One of them: 8 years x $8 mil range."
A $64 million deal would be a huge raise for Lafreniere, who is completing a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.35 million. He's vastly outplayed that contract, as he's come into this own with the Rangers over the last two seasons.
While he's only 22, Lafreniere has a boatload of experience already. With 299 NHL games under his belt, he has 76 goals, 74 assists, and 150 points. While he's been around a 40 to 50-point player over the first few years of his career, his breakout last season is likely just the start of him being a top-six scorer in New York. That type of production warrants a significant payday, and the contract he signs could be much higher and more lucrative than folks want to acknowledge currently.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!