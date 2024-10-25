Rangers Star Goalie Wants Record-Breaking Contract
The New York Rangers are in a fascinating situation with their superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin. There is no doubt Shesterkin is one of the best goalies in the sport, and the Rangers are going to have to pay him as such. In the final year of his contract, Shesterkin is eligible for a contract extension, and the dollar amount is likely going to be astronomical.
Reports have already indicated that Shesterkin turned down an eight-year deal from the Rangers that would make him $11 million annually. For reference, $11 million per year would make him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history.
The current record holder is Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price who signed an eight-year deal worth $10.5 million annually.
Having already turned down $88 million in full, it’s clear Shesterkin is looking for a number rivaling that of some of the biggest in the league, not just in his position.
According to a source in Responsible Gambler, Shesterkin might be looking for $12 million or more and the Rangers are likely going to pay up.
“I think the basis of all of this if if Igor Shesterkin wants $12 million,” the source said to rg.org. “If Igor Shesterkin wants $12.5 million, he’s going to get it.”
$12 million is just over what Rangers teammate Artemi Panarin makes on an annual basis ($11,642,857) and it’s been reported that Shesterkin is looking to at least be the highest paid Ranger.
If Shesterkin climbs all the way to $12.5 million, that would equal that of Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid’s current contract. McDavid is due for an extension at the end of the 2024-25 season, but at the moment he has the third-highest AAV in the NHL.
Shesterkin is looking for something huge from the Rangers, and they may not have a choice but to pay up. Every time he steps onto the ice, he shows why he’s worth every dime.
In 219 career games, Shesterkin has reached a 139-60-18 record, .921 save percentage, 2.42 goals against average, and 16 shutouts. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2022 as the NHL’s best goalie and is already off to a hot start in 2024-25.
Shesterkin has appeared in six games and has a 4-1-1 record with a .926 save percentage and a shutout.
"He's going to get it because of how important he is to the team."
