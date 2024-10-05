Sabres Shuffle Lineup for Second Global Series Game
The Buffalo Sabres suffered defeat in their season opening game against the New Jersey Devils. The Devils brought the pressure to the Sabres, and Buffalo struggled to respond appropriately. The result was a 4-1 loss and a disappointing beginning to the 2024-2025 season.
With the Sabres hoping to turn it around quickly, head coach Lindy Ruff is making some lineup adjustments for their second game of the season. Buffalo will take on the Devils once again as part of the NHL's Globsl Series, and the Sabres are hoping to even the two-game series.
The first change the Sabres will make is in net. Starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen fared decently in the team's opening game, but he'll get the second game off as young net minder Devon Levi will make his season debut.
Levi is looking to establish consistency in the NHL. He's one of the team's best prospects, but after a sterling debut during the 2022-2023 season, he went through a bit of a sophomore slump last year. Now, he's hoping to begin the new season on the right foot and secure a victory for his team.
The Sabres will also change up their forward group as they look to outduel the Devils. HC Lindy Ruff reported that veteran winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel is dealing with a lower body injury and will miss the second game of the season. He didn't name a replacement for the lineup, as reported by Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
With Aube-Kubel out, it could give one of their young forwards a shot to make their season debuts. Jiri Kulich is with the team on this trip and is also one of the team's top prospects. The Czech-born forward could figure into the lineup in front of his hometown crowd. The team also has another Czech forward, Lukas Rousek, who could draw into the lineup in Aube-Kubel's place.
