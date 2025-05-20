Every Remaining Playoff Team's Conn Smythe Favorite
Only four teams remain in the chase for Lord Stanley's Cup, and with the Conference Finals set to begin Tuesday night, it only seems appropriate to look back on the players that helped them get this far.
So, here's our current Conn Smythe Trophy/playoff MVP picks for each of the remaining four teams.
Florida Panthers: Brad Marchand
More than any other team left in the playoffs, the Panthers count on their outstanding depth to get the job done, rather than having the offense flow through a handful of key players. Case in point, Marchand, a four-time All-Star, is on their third line, and he's been fantastic in the role.
After coming over from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline, Marchand, 37, now has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in as many playoff games with the Panthers. He was simply dominant in the second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games to maintain ownership over his longtime foes.
Honorable Mention: Eetu Luostorainen
Carolina Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen
Andersen dealt with another injury during the first round, but when he's been on the ice, he's been close to unbeatable in these playoffs. The 35-year-old currently boasts an outstanding .937 save percentage, a 1.36 goals against average and a 7-2 record.
In the second round, Andersen held the top-seeded Washington Capitals, who scored the second most goals in the league during the regular season, to just seven goals over a five-game series. The Panthers will put him to the test, but with him playing some of the best hockey of his career, he'll be ready for that test.
Honorable Mention: Andrei Svechnikov
Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid
Surprise, the best player in the world is playing like it during these playoffs. After a bit of a down year by his incredibly-high standards, McDavid hasn't missed a beat in the postseason, scoring 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 11 games. He's had as many games with three or more points than games with zero points.
Last year, McDavid became just the sixth player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy despite not winning the Stanley Cup. If he ends up bringing home the Conn Smythe again, he'll absolutely want to bring the Cup with him this time.
Honorable Mention: Leon Draisaitl
Dallas Stars: Mikko Rantanen
It couldn't be anyone else, could it? Rantanen has been on another level in these playoffs, leading the league in points (19) and goals (nine) through the first two rounds. He also had three or more points five times in a six-game span ranging from Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche to Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets, and had two hat tricks in that time.
Rantanen has slightly slowed down recently with just one point in his past three games, but if he gets rolling again, good luck to any team trying to slow him down.
Honorable Mention: Jake Oettinger
