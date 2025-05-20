Breakaway on SI

Every Remaining Playoff Team's Conn Smythe Favorite

Which players from each of the final four teams could take home the Conn Smythe Trophy?

Jon Alfano

Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen skates off the ice after the Stars defeat the Winnipeg Jets.
Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen skates off the ice after the Stars defeat the Winnipeg Jets. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Only four teams remain in the chase for Lord Stanley's Cup, and with the Conference Finals set to begin Tuesday night, it only seems appropriate to look back on the players that helped them get this far.

So, here's our current Conn Smythe Trophy/playoff MVP picks for each of the remaining four teams.

Florida Panthers: Brad Marchand

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand and forward Eetu Luostarinen break on a face-off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand and forward Eetu Luostarinen break on a face-off against the Toronto Maple Leafs. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

More than any other team left in the playoffs, the Panthers count on their outstanding depth to get the job done, rather than having the offense flow through a handful of key players. Case in point, Marchand, a four-time All-Star, is on their third line, and he's been fantastic in the role.

After coming over from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline, Marchand, 37, now has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in as many playoff games with the Panthers. He was simply dominant in the second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games to maintain ownership over his longtime foes.

Honorable Mention: Eetu Luostorainen

Carolina Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen stops the shot against the Washington Capitals.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen stops the shot against the Washington Capitals. / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Andersen dealt with another injury during the first round, but when he's been on the ice, he's been close to unbeatable in these playoffs. The 35-year-old currently boasts an outstanding .937 save percentage, a 1.36 goals against average and a 7-2 record.

In the second round, Andersen held the top-seeded Washington Capitals, who scored the second most goals in the league during the regular season, to just seven goals over a five-game series. The Panthers will put him to the test, but with him playing some of the best hockey of his career, he'll be ready for that test.

Honorable Mention: Andrei Svechnikov

Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid skates against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid skates against the Vegas Golden Knights. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Surprise, the best player in the world is playing like it during these playoffs. After a bit of a down year by his incredibly-high standards, McDavid hasn't missed a beat in the postseason, scoring 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 11 games. He's had as many games with three or more points than games with zero points.

Last year, McDavid became just the sixth player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy despite not winning the Stanley Cup. If he ends up bringing home the Conn Smythe again, he'll absolutely want to bring the Cup with him this time.

Honorable Mention: Leon Draisaitl

Dallas Stars: Mikko Rantanen

Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in action during the game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in action during the game against the Winnipeg Jets. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It couldn't be anyone else, could it? Rantanen has been on another level in these playoffs, leading the league in points (19) and goals (nine) through the first two rounds. He also had three or more points five times in a six-game span ranging from Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche to Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets, and had two hat tricks in that time.

Rantanen has slightly slowed down recently with just one point in his past three games, but if he gets rolling again, good luck to any team trying to slow him down.

Honorable Mention: Jake Oettinger

