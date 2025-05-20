Oilers Entering Conference Finals as Underdogs
Four teams remain as the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs have reached the Conference Final rounds, and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be a step behind the rest of the pack. Despite being last season’s Western Conference champions, the Oilers are the biggest underdogs of the remaining teams.
According to moneypuck.com, the Oilers have an 18.1% chance of winning the Stanley Cup. Each of the other three remaining teams hold over a 25% chance with the reigning Cup champion Florida Panthers leading the way with 28.8%.
The Carolina Hurricanes follow the Panthers with a 27.9% chance and the Oilers Western Conference foe the Dallas Stars sit at 25.2%. Every team aside from the Oilers have fairly even odds, yet they’ve been one of the hottest teams in the playoffs.
Since losing their first two games to the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round, the Oilers have lost just once, posting eight wins in nine games, and are outscoring their opponents 36-22.
Stuart Skinner lost his net after those two losses, but he’s found a groove since returning to replace an injured Calvin Pickard.
The Stars might have outstanding firepower with the red-hot Mikko Rantanen and Jake Oettinger in goal, but the Oilers still have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way.
The Oilers and Stars met in last season’s Western Conference Final, with Edmonton getting the upper hand in six games. It was a closely contested battle, with the Oilers barely outscoring the Stars 17-14.
With the Cup Final quickly approaching, the Oilers and Stars are sure to bring their A-game and put on another entertaining series. The Oilers are hungry to get over that last step to become champions, while the Stars are showing no signs of slowing down.
The Oilers may be underdogs, but they'll work hard to quickly push the odds more in their direction.
