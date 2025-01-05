Finland Shocks Sweden to Advance to WJC Finals
Finland forward Benjamin Rautianen scored the biggest goal of his young career at the 2025 World Junior Championship semifinal matchup against Sweden. With the game locked at 3-3 in the overtime period and the Fins on the power play, Rautianen had the puck on his stick near the goal line. He considers his passing options and while looking up towards his own blue line, he rips the odd-angle shot on goal and slips it past the unsuspecting Swedish goalie.
The heroic goal sends Finland to their first WJC gold medal game since 2022, when they lost to Canada. This time, they'll meet fellow Group A member the United States in a rematch of their preliminary contest. That game went to Finland, who edged the US in overtime as well.
Leading the offensive charge for Finland are two top players and prospects in the NHL: Buffalo Sabres 2024 first-rounder Konsta Helenius and Detroit Red Wings prospect Jesse Kiiskinen. The two forwards are the leading scorers for the Fins and also two of their best defensive players. Helenius has been a nightmare for opposing lines, and it's no surprise after they way he's played in brief NHL action and in the American Hockey League.
Finland's defensive structure is also a huge contributor to this team playing for the gold medal. From the net out, they are disciplined, aggressive on the forecheck, and force opposing teams to play into their system. The United States fell victim to it in group play and Sweden was stiffled by it in the semifinals. Both the US and the Swedes are the best skating teams in the tournament, and Finland has imposed their defensive will on them and forcing them to settle for low-risk shots, perimeter play, and clearly seen pucks for their goalie to track.
It's made life easier for their starting goalie Petteri Rimpinen, but he hasn't needed much support to stand out. Mr. Showtime is performing as the best net minder in the tournament, and he stopped 43 of 46 Swedish shots to propel his team to the final.
It may have been a shock with how favored Sweden was entering the matchup, but Finland's earned their place in the gold medal game. A structured defense, a well-balanced offense, and stellar goaltending has brought them this far and they'll rely on it once more to claim their first gold medal at the WJC since 2019.
