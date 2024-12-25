Top 2025 Draft Prospects at WJC
The upcoming World Junior Championship will feature an overwhelming amount of talented youngsters from around the world. Some of the next best NHL players will star in this year's tournament, but what about the 2025 NHL Draft-eligible players? Let's dive into the best yet-to-be drafted players playing at the 2025 WJC.
Honorable Mention: Luka Radivojevic - Czechian Defenseman, Jack Ivankovic - Canadian Goaltender, Blake Fiddler - American Defender
Before we get into the top of the group, there's a few players to monitor that could set themselves apart with strong perforances. Luka Radivojevic is a slick skater who loves to create offense. He's a boom or bust type of player that could garner more attention from NHL teams after this year's WJC.
The same can be said for Canadian goaltender Jack Ivankovic. Team Canada is strong in net, which could limit his ability to showcase his skillset. If he does play, he could push to be one of the only goalies drafted in the first two rounds.
Blake Fiddler is another player vying for playing time, but could use this tournament to showcase his NHL skills. He has the makings of a top defensive defenseman, but also possesses top skating abilities. He might get the chance to show it off if he can grab a lineup spot.
Porter Martone - Canada
In a crowded race for the top prospect in 2025, Porter Martone has an excellent case. He has the size all NHL teams covet and a skillset that can't be ignored. He's close to NHL ready and with a dominant showing at the WJC, he could set himself apart from the group.
Matthew Schaefer - Canada
The fastest riser in the 2025 class is defenseman Matthew Schaefer. He was the best player at the CHL vs. USA Prospects Showdown, and he's continued that elite play with his Ontario Hockey League team. He's gone from top-10 to top-5 to top-3 prospect in a few months, and he still has a chance to be the
Victor Eklund - Sweden
One of the best European skaters in this year's class is Victor Eklund. He's a creative playmaker who has excellent footspeed. The Swedes have an experienced group heading to Ottawa, which could limit Eklund's role, but he could be a pivotal offensive presence for Sweden.
James Hagens - United States
One of the most dynamic forwards in this tournament overall is also one of the most dynamic players available in the 2025 NHL Draft. Hagens is a future top-six center in the NHL who will be a significant piece of the United States' offensive plans. After starting the season as the number one prospect, he can reclaim that spot with a standout showing at the 2025 WJC.
Logan Hensler - United States
A standout at the University of Wisconsin, Logan Hensler is slowly creeping up the draft stocks. The puck-moving defenseman loves to jump up into the rush and skates extremely well. Lke the previously mentioned Fiddler, Hensler might not even keep a lineup spot during the tournament. But if he doesn, he can prove that he's at the top of his position group.
