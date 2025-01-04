Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Chasing Another Goal Record
Alex Ovechkin has been a force with the Washington Capitals this season, no matter if a fractured leg took him out of the lineup for over a month. Ever since returning to the Capitals lineup, Ovechkin has scored four goals in five games, keeping up his ridiculous scoring pace.
In 23 total games played in 2024-25, Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 18 goals. Everyone is well aware that Ovechkin is chasing down one of Wayne Gretzky’s “unbreakable records” for most goals in NHL history, but there’s another scoring record that the Russian Machine is closing in on.
Ovechkin’s most recent goal against the New York Rangers ended up being the game-winning tally in a 7-4 contest. That give Ovechkin 133 career game-winning goals, putting him just two back of the most game-winning goals in NHL history.
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr holds the all-time record of 135 game-winning goals over his 24-year career. Surprisingly, Gretzky only recorded 91 career game-winning tallies, putting him in a tie for 22nd all-time alongside Mark Recchi.
Ovechkin is the active leader in timely goals, with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby sitting second among active NHLers at 93.
It’s one thing to score more goals than anyone else in the history of the league, but it’s another to collect more game-winners. Ovechkin is well on pace to break Gretzky’s all-time goals record before the end of the 2024-25 season, but he’ll likely add another goal-scoring record to his resume before it’s all said and one.
Ovechkin already holds the record for most power play goals in NHL history with 317 and is making that seem like another unbreakable record. Still with at least another whole season to play in the NHL, Ovechkin’s 317 power play goals are well past Dave Andreychuk’s 274 in second.
By the time Ovechkin ends his Hall of Fame career in the NHL, he’ll no doubt be the greatest goal scorer of all time. He already holds the mark for most power play goals in a career and is sure to add game-winners as he tracks down Gretzky’s 894.
If Ovechkin can score on two more goalies he's never beaten before, that will be another unique all-time scoring record to put in his pocket.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!