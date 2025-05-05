Wild Star Could Sign Record-Setting Contract
The Minnesota Wild were knocked out of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs a little earlier than they would have hoped, but there is plenty to be excited about in the State of Hockey. A great young group of players are ready to lead the Wild for many years to come, and a key superstar forward could be in for a big payday.
Had it not been for injuries sidelining him for half of the season, Wild superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov would be a shoo-in for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. Despite not being named a finalist, the Wild and their front office know just how important Kaprizov is to the team.
While some controversy was stirred up before the start of the season that Kaprizov would welcome a move, Wild owner Craig Leipold said no one will out-bid him to keep Kaprizov around. This offseason will be the time for the Wild to put their money where their mouth is.
Kaprizov has a year left on his current contract, making him eligible for an extension, and it could be a lucrative one. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, there is belief the Wild will make Kaprizov the highest-paid player in the NHL.
“There are people in the league who believe this will end up being the NHL’s highest-paid player,” Friedman said. “In this next wave of contracts, with the cap going up… Kaprizov is going to end up being No. 1 on the list.”
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is currently holding the highest average annual value (AAV) in the NHL with an eight-year, $14 million AAV set to begin in the 2025-26 season.
Kaprizov currently makes $9 million annually, and he and the Wild are in prime position to sign a massive extension. The Wild are about to see about $13 million open up in dead cap thanks to the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter shrinking exponentially.
The salary cap is also set for a big boost over the next three years, giving every team in the NHL more flexibility to sign big deals. Expect a lot of that extra space to be taken up by Kaprizov in the Wild’s books.
Draisaitl’s superstar teammate Connor McDavid is also due for an extension this offseason, but Friedman doesn’t believe that will be too much of an obstacle for Edmonton. The Oilers were ready to sign McDavid for the highest dollar amount possible under the CBA at the time of his signing, with initial reports coming in at $13.33 million, but McDavid settled at $12.5 million.
The Wild and Oilers are both going to be in the spotlight this summer when Kaprizov and McDavid are officially eligible for extensions. A lot of money is opening for teams, and a certain few won’t be afraid to spend it.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!