Canadiens Defender Calls Out Senators Captain
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk are far from friendly. Two old-school agitators who love to throw fists, the pair have become acquainted over the past few seasons. Their most recent dustup came during the preseason, when Xhekaj delivered a booming body check on Senators star Tim Stützle, drawing a huge reaction from Tkachuk.
As the NHL fates would have it, the Canadiens and Senators meet when their teams return to action following the 4 Nations. In anticipation of another heavyweight tilt, Xhekaj spoke with TVA Sports writer Nicolas Cloutier about his rivalry with the Sens' captain. He pointed out that they play a similar style, and that's what often creates friction between them. His quotes are originally given in French and translated by Cloutier.
"I butt heads with him," Xhekaj said. "I go right at him. I fire him up. I don’t care.”
With the Canadiens and Sens both playing for the 2025 playoff hopes, Xhekaj and Tkachuk have to carefully consider their actions. Their respective physicality is a difference-maker in a divisional matchup like this, but the goal is to make their lives harder without costing your own team.
“I’ll go hard every shift I have with him," he said. "And try to make his life... try to make him have a tough night...Just bring it to him harder than he brings it to me."
The bad news for Xhekaj is that he won't get the chance to battle against Tkachuk in their upcoming contest. The team captain is expected to miss the Sens' first game back after Brady played a violent few games for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The injury is not serious, reports Elliotte Friedman, and the team is considering Tkachuk "day-to-day."
Tkachuk's absence is a huge loss for the Sens, and it is also a missed opportunity for Xhekaj to get a leg up on the Senators captain. Now, the Habs defender must focus solely on playing the game and getting under the skin of another Ottawa player. He'll have to wait a bit longer to butt heads again with Tkachuk.
