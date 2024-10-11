Former Maple Leafs Defenseman Seeking New NHL Home
The Toronto Maple Leafs didn't re-sign Mark Giordano following the 2023-2024 season. While the 41-year-old played admirably in a reduced role, the Leafs looked elsewhere to improve their defensive depth during the summer. The result was Giordano, the oldest player in the league last season, is without a job as the new year begins.
But for the former Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, and Seattle Kraken defender, there's hope that he can still contribute to an NHL squad for one more season. Already a veteran of more than 1,000 NHL games, there is only one more thing left for Giordano to accomplish: hoisting the Stanley Cup.
According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston, there are rumblings around the league pertaining to Giordano. In a recent article about some of the unsigned defenseman looking for jobs, the 41-year-old was the first name brought up.
"Giordano has already enjoyed a 1,148-game NHL career," they wrote. "But continues to chase an elusive Stanley Cup - making it a priority for him to try to land a depth job with one of the teams in contender mode."
So, who would make for a good fit for Giordano? While the Leafs are uninterested in a reunion, LeBrun and Johnston named some other potential fits.
"The Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are among those seen as appealing possibilities," they wrote.
Giordano has played 19 seasons in the NHL to total those 1,148 games. The highlight of his career came during the 2018-2019 campaign with the Flames. As the team captain, he recorded a career-best 17 goals and 74 points. The season earned him his first and only James Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman.
Now, Giordano is focused on playing season number 20 in the NHL. Whether it's for the Leafs or any other possible contender, he's sure that he can provide a steady depth role for a team in the Stanley Cup hunt.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!