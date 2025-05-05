Panthers Forward Moving Up Unique List
The Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to kick off their second-round series against the Florida Panthers, a team they haven’t seen much of in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While the Maple Leafs may not be totally familiar with the Panthers team as a whole, there is one newcomer Toronto knows very well.
At the trade deadline, the Panthers added Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, a player that has routinely tormented the Maple Leafs in the postseason. With a best-of-seven series set between the Maple Leafs and Panthers, Marchand is set to move up a very unique list.
Marchand has already played 28 playoff games against the Maple Leafs in his career, which is good for third among active NHLers for postseason games against one team.
As a member of the Bruins, Marchand ran into the Maple Leafs four times with each series going the distance and needing seven games. In his 28 postseason games against the Maple Leafs, Marchand has scored 10 goals with 19 assists for 29 points.
With at least four games on the docket, Marchand has a chance to not only add to his point total against Toronto but move up to third on that rare list.
Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson holds sole possession of third on the most playoff games played against one team with 30 meetings against the New York Rangers. If Marchand can stay healthy to start the series, he’ll surpass 30 games against the Maple Leafs by Game 3.
If the Maple Leafs and Panthers are in for a long series, and Marchand stays in the lineup, he could finish the series in second place. Veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh has played 34 playoff games against the Capitals.
A six-game series between the Maple Leafs and Panthers will tie Marchand with McDonagh, while a do-or-die Game 7 would give Marchand sole possession of second all-time.
Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is the leader among active NHLers with the most playoff games against a single team with 37 against the Rangers.
